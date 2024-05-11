Seventh Judicial Circuit taking new approach rehabilitation with problem-solving courts

For over 2 decades, the 7th Judicial Circuit’s problem-solving courts have played a critical role in the community by restoring lives, strengthening families and enhancing community safety.

The 7th Judicial Circuit, which spans Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties, has several problem-solving courts, including drug, veterans and DUI courts. These specialized courts provide a focused and collaborative approach, bringing together public safety and health professionals to address complex issues, such as substance abuse, mental illness and related challenges within the criminal justice system.

“The impact of problem-solving courts extends far beyond individual legal matters; they represent a fundamental shift,” said Chief Judge Leah R. Case. “By fostering partnerships and emphasizing treatment and support, these courts not only reduce recidivism but also empower individuals to lead productive, fulfilling lives.”

Research demonstrates the effectiveness of problem-solving courts in improving treatment outcomes and reducing costs. Since their inception, problem-solving courts across the 7th Judicial Circuit have achieved significant milestones.

St. Johns County Problem-Solving Courts:

Drug Court: This court was established in 2002. Since then, 280 individuals completed program requirements to date, and recidivism data from 2020 to 2022 reveals that 95% of the 20 graduates in 2020 remained arrest-free. The presiding judge is St. Johns County Court Judge Alexander R. Christine Jr.

Veterans Court: This court only began in 2017, but since then, 96 justice-involved veterans completed program requirements to date. From 2020 to 2022, recidivism data shows that 100% of the 11 graduates remained arrest-free. The presiding judge is 7th Judicial Circuit Judge Howard O. McGillin Jr.

Putnam County Problem-Solving Courts:

Drug Court: This court began in 2002, and since then, 249 graduates completed program requirements to date. Recidivism data from 2020 to 2022 reveals that 83% of the 6 graduates in 2020 remained arrest-free. The presiding judge is Putnam County Court Judge Elizabeth A. Morris.

These achievements underscore the collaborative efforts of judges, attorneys, treatment professionals, law enforcement, community supervision personnel, researchers and educators who unite to create healing communities and promote positive change.

Throughout May, “Problem-Solving Court Month,” the 7th Judicial Circuit encourages community engagement, awareness-building and support for these court programs.

