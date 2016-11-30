Seventh-gen Ford Fiesta landing in four versions

The latest-gen Ford Fiesta will be sold in four versions: Active, ST-Line, Vignale and Titanium.

The Ford Fiesta, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, has been revamped with a new-gen model heading to dealerships in spring 2017.

After skipping this year's Paris Motor Show, Ford instead presented its new models for 2017 at an event entitled "Go Further," held in Cologne, Germany. One of the models unveiled was the revamped Fiesta, now coming in four versions: the core Titanium model, the sporty S-Line variant, the Active crossover and the Vignale, a luxury version complete with concierge service.

For this seventh-generation version of the famous compact city car, the American manufacturer promises a more spacious interior and minimal buttons, with touchscreens creating a simpler and more ergonomic environment for the driver. Future Fiesta owners will also enjoy a new panoramic roof and the "SYNC 3" infotainment system.

Proposed in diesel and gas versions, the latest Ford Fiesta is expected to land Q2 2017. Pricing is yet to be announced. Since it first launched in 1976, Ford has manufactured 17 million Ford Fiesta cars.

At the "Go Further" event, Ford also revealed two special edition Mustang models for the European market, the Ford Mustang Black Shadow Edition and the Ford Mustang Blue Edition, both landing in exclusive colors but still equipped with the famous 421hp V8 engine.