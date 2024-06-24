After seven years of vacancy, the 200-year-old Stockton Inn is reopening

In the past seven years, the nearly 200-year-old Stockton Inn has been proposed to be everything from a concert venue to a health spa.

But now, the formerly dilapidated Hunterdon County building that was once named one of the most endangered places in the state is returning to its roots.

The Stockton Inn, which will include nine hotel rooms, a tavern and an upscale Italian restaurant headed by a James Beard Award-nominated chef, will open by August with an ambiance reminiscent of its historic past.

“It was always meant to be an inn with great food and beverages,” said Anthony Rudolf, managing director. “Everything we did was meant to honor what would be the natural evolution of the inn.”

The Stockton Inn dates back to 1832.

That means the inn’s iconic stone façade has been preserved, some original beams are still hanging, and the stonework has been reappointed. Hardwood covers the floors, which maintains the same footprint as before.

But now the inn has a new kitchen, new mechanical and electrical wiring, a new back bar, and remodeled, larger rooms.

“It will stand for another 300 years now that we’re done with it,” said Rudolf. “The building was in far more disrepair than anyone realized. It’s changed hands a lot and everyone added their piece to it and not everyone did it best in class. It probably wouldn’t have been safe if we didn’t do the extensive renovations that we did.”

Perhaps the most anticipated element at the Stockton Inn is upscale Italian restaurant The Finch, which will have Bob Truitt, a James Beard Award semifinalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef, at its helm.

Pappardelle with ragu, Castelvetrano olives, chilies, pine nuts, and pecorino to be served at the Stockton Inn.

The Finch will serve inventive pastas, seafood, crudos and other refined Italian fare using local ingredients sourced from Ringoes-based distributor Zone 7, which partners with over 75 local farms. It will be served at just over a dozen tables at the rear of the inn off the 60-seat terrace. The Finch will also have a 16-seat private dining room.

“The finch is a small, humble and sweet bird, and that captures the ethos of where we’re coming from — for it to be sophisticated, discreet, but also approachable and pleasant,” said Rudolf. “The restaurant will be fine dining but not pretentious.”

At the front of the inn will be the Dog and Deer Tavern, which carries the same name as the tavern that called it home decades ago. The 50-seat classic tavern will serve local beer on tap and comfort food fare like burgers, sandwiches, pizzas and salads.

Built in 1832 to replace a nearby tavern, the inn is rumored to have later operated as a speakeasy. After Prohibition, Colligan’s (as it was then known) was frequented by notable visitors from New York City and Philadelphia, including Jackie Kennedy Onassis and F. Scott Fitzgerald. Margaret Mitchell is rumored to have written portions of “Gone With The Wind” there.

Stockton Inn executive chef Bob Truitt, left, and managing director Anthony Rudolf.

A patio with a waterfall and wishing well was added in the 1930s, which inspired the lyrics for the classic song, “There’s a Small Hotel” by Richard Rogers and Lorenz Hart.

Colligan’s was renamed the Stockton Inn in the 1980s, when the Colligan family sold it to new owners. It continued to operate as a restaurant until it closed in 2017. It was purchased two years ago by Steven Grabowski and Cheryl Olsten, who also own the neighboring Stockton Market.

The Stockton Inn is the only borough venue with a liquor license. But even though local residents will now have a spot to grab a cocktail, Rudolf said that the inn doesn’t wish to change the quiet vibe of the borough.

“We are meant to mirror Stockton, not try to duplicate Lambertville or New Hope,” he said. “We’re not going to be the hyper-packed bar, downtown experience. We want to be that small jewel that Stockton is in a refined, discreet and comfortable way.”

