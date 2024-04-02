Seven World Central Kitchen aid workers killed in Gaza by Israeli attack
The charity founded by celebrity chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen, is pausing operations in Gaza after seven aid workers died in an airstrike.
Migrant workers are a critical labor force for U.S. farms, but getting them here on proper H-2A visas can be complicated, and the compliance surrounding these employees is taxing for farms. Seso was founded five years ago to help streamline that process and now looks to expand into a one-stop-shop HR platform for the agriculture industry. Michael Guirguis co-founded the startup after his cousin asked for his advice on whether or not her organic farm should expand.
The funding climate for AI chip startups, once as sunny as a mid-July day, is beginning to cloud over as Nvidia asserts its dominance. AI chip company Mythic ran out of cash in 2022 and was nearly forced to halt operations, while Graphcore, a once-well-capitalized rival, now faces mounting losses. Hailo, co-founded in 2017 by Orr Danon and Avi Baum, previously CTO for wireless connectivity at the microprocessor outfit Texas Instruments, designs specialized chips to run AI workloads on edge devices.
A few years ago, Darren Shimkus, ex-president of Udemy, had a conversation with Dennis Yang about skills building. Shimkus was of the belief that building skills in the corporate sector was a difficult, but not intractable, challenge -- one that could perhaps be solved with the right technology. "At Udemy, Yang and I solved the 'access' problem to learning -- anyone at any company can find great video content on the skills they want to pick up," Shimkus told TechCrunch.
Millions of people around the world are affected by autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Both as kids and later in life, these individuals and their families need better detection, treatment and support solutions that will help them live with autism. Autism Impact Fund (AIF) was a pioneer when it emerged in 2021, three years after the son of its co-founder and managing partner, Chris Male, was diagnosed with ASD.
Former president Donald Trump's digital media company is losing money, and lots of it. First, as a recap: Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) recently merged with Digital World Acquisition Corp. in a SPAC, the ill-starred financial instrument that, more often than not, represents a last-ditch option for a substantial cash infusion. The company is on the NASDAQ as, predictably, $DJT.
The VCs who long ran GGV Capital, the 24-year-old cross-border firm that helped serve as a bridge between the U.S. and China, have settled on two new brands roughly six months after announcing they would split their U.S. and Asia operations. Veteran investors Jenny Lee and Jixun Foo just rebranded their Singapore-based operation as Granite Asia, as first reported in Forbes. Meanwhile, Hans Tung, a firm co-founder who lives in the Bay Area, announced on X on Saturday that the U.S. team is now called Notable Capital.
We have our second bench-clearing brawl of the season.
When 5% of new car sales are purely electric, it's a threshold that signals the start of mass adoption, after which technological preferences rapidly flip. These 31 countries are far, far past that point.
Arizona State won its first NCAA men's swimming championship on Saturday. The architects were Bob Bowman and his latest star pupil, Léon Marchand.
Decades of climbing the ladder while challenging conventional thinking have brought Mary Barra to the present — the year of delivering on ambitious EV goals at storied automaker General Motors (GM).
Brunson fell one point short of Carmelo Anthony's Knicks scoring record as New York lost in overtime.
An oddball new app called Palmsy lets you post to a social media network full of adoring followers who only exist in your imagination.
The Rangers catcher had an eventful couple of innings on Opening Day.
How does one stop a stolen oversized front loader that’s plowing down a Georgia highway to escape a police pursuit? With another front loader.