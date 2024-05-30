Seven Wisconsin teenagers arrested for allegedly running ghost gun manufacturing operation

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Seven teenagers were arrested in Wisconsin after investigators found they were running an alleged ghost gun manufacturing and distributing operation.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, May 29, in the morning, deputies and other law enforcement personnel conducted five search warrants in Kenosha and Racine Counties.

The operation uncovered a large-scale firearm manufacturing and distributing operation, and in total, seven individuals have been arrested.

On April 2, 2024, deputies responded to a burglary in Paddock Lake, where several firearms were stolen. This burglary started the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation into this operation.









On May 1, a concerned mother contacted authorities, stating her son was driving around Kenosha County in a car full of guns. At the same time, numerous citizens called in a shots fired report in the area of Silver Lake.

A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle, and the stolen firearms were recovered from the April 2 burglary. Following the traffic stop, two search warrants were conducted in Paddock Lake and Salem Lakes on May 1, where more stolen firearms were recovered. All the firearms recovered were confirmed to have been stolen from the Paddock Lake burglary.

The investigation into this firearm manufacturing and distributing operation continued into May 29. These firearms were being sold to high school-aged individuals throughout Kenosha County.

All those arrested in this case confessed to the manufacturing of firearms and selling. Those arrested were:

17-year-old Jacob Ehlert-Abbott

18-year-old George Shepherd

Five other 16-year-old boys

Criminal charges are being referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office and include receiving stolen property, intentionally selling dangerous weapons to children, possessing a dangerous weapon under the age of 18, and carrying a concealed weapon.

No additional details were provided.

