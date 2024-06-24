All lanes of northbound I-75 in south Sarasota County reopened after seven-vehicle crash

The Florida Highway Patrol reopened Interstate 75 northbound in south Sarasota County Monday afternoon after a seven-vehicle crash shortly after 10:30 a.m.

This image shows the vehicular crash near mile marker 187 in Sarasota County that closed the two left lanes in Interstate 75 northbound.

Earlier in the day, two of the three northbound lanes near Mile Marker 187 were closed, according to a report from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. Only the right lane was initially open.

FHP also shut down I-75 northbound at Mile Marker 184 so a passenger could be extricated and flown by helicopter to a hospital. Northbound traffic flow was restored by 1:46 p.m., according to an FHP social media post.

North Port Fire Rescue responded to the seven-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 northbound, near Mile Marker 187

North Port Fire Rescue, Sarasota Sheriff's and FHP responded to the scene.

According to a social media post from North Port Fire Rescue, three people were injured.

This image shows north bound traffic flow restored near mile marker 187 in Sarasota County at 2:28 p.m. Monday, following a seven vehicle crash in which three people were injured, with one requiring a trauma evacuation.

The accident was in unincorporated Sarasota County, south of River Road and north of Sumter Boulevard, in the vicinity of Deer Prairie Creek Preserve.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Traffic flowing again after 7-vehicle crash on I-75 near River Rd.