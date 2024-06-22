Seven sea turtle nests flooded on Dauphin Island

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Rough conditions in the Gulf of Mexico contributed to the destruction of seven sea turtle nests on Dauphin Island.

“So, the tides were extremely high, and the water was surging onto our beaches, and it inundated all of our nests,” Liz Gross with Share the Beach said.

Share the Beach is an organization that protects sea turtle nests in Alabama.

While nest flooding does happen every year, Gross said it is hard to predict when it will happen.

“It just depends on the season,” Gross said. “We don’t know how the storms are going to go and how they’re going to affect us.”

Each nest, according to Gross, contains somewhere between 85 to 120 eggs.

A few weeks after a nest is formed, Gross said the necessity for oxygen inside the nest increases.

“When that water gets in there, it takes the oxygen away and then they can’t survive that,” Gross said. “We have very slim hopes for it, unfortunately.”

When tides rise, nests aren’t the only thing that gets destroyed. The tools used to mark their locations can also get damaged.

Gross said the stakes, signage and screens used to protect the nest are sometimes washed away.

“We try to dig them in as much as possible,” Gross said.

Gross said that people should gather any loose equipment they find and lay it together so volunteers can reuse it.

“We triangulate and try to figure out where that nest was, and put those screens and stakes back on,” Gross said. “We do want to evaluate that nest.”

Gross said each nest takes about two months to hatch.

“It is heartbreaking to see our nests destroyed,” Gross said. “The season is young. There’s still plenty of time for the mommas to nest. We’re just going to hope for the best for the future.”

Share the Beach documents nest locations from May to August.

