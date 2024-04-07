Seven Powerball players across US win $1 million. Where were winning tickets sold?

Seven Powerball tickets across the United States won $1 million each, just missing out on the estimated $1.33 billion jackpot, lottery officials say.

Tickets sold in Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan and Wyoming matched five winning numbers in the drawing Saturday, April 6, but not the Powerball, according to the national Powerball site.

A player in Oregon won the grand prize, which drops to an estimated $20 million, with a cash value of approximately $9.4 million, for the next drawing Monday, April 8, according to the national Powerball site.

The winning numbers were 22, 27, 44, 52 and 69, with a Powerball of 9.

More than 4 million other tickets sold in the United States also won prizes ranging from $4 to $150,000 in the draw, the lottery said.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times and price vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

