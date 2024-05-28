Seven police officers shot at, killed man after chase that ended in Kansas City, Kansas

A man died after seven police officers shot at him following an alleged carjacking and chase that ended with the armed suspect firing at police Monday night in Kansas City, Kansas, investigators said.

Around 6:45 p.m., a caller told Kansas City, Missouri, police that two men had stolen her blue 2010 GMC Terrain at gunpoint from the area of East 24th Street and Highland Avenue, according to Melissa Underwood, a spokeswoman for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Police spotted the SUV around 8 p.m. in the 1500 block of The Paseo and chased the vehicle when the driver refused to stop, Underwood said.

The pursuit crossed state lines, and officers from the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department joined. Officials from the Kansas Highway Patrol and Mission Police Department also joined the chase.

At 8:17 p.m., a 21-year-old passenger exited the GMC around South 18th Street and Steele Road, where he was apprehended by law enforcement, Underwood said.

Minutes later, a highway patrol trooper conducted a tactical intervention that forced the GMC to spin, hit a guardrail and come to a stop around U.S. 69 Highway and the 18th Street Expressway.

Investigators believe the 41-year-old driver fired rounds at law enforcement once the SUV came to a stop. Then, two Kansas City, Kansas police officers and five Kansas City, Missouri officers returned fire and struck the man multiple times, Underwood said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No law enforcement officers were injured.

A KBI investigation of the shooting is ongoing. The findings will be presented to the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office.