Seven outstanding Gaston students recognized at recent meeting

Gastonia City Council recently recognized seven students with achievement awards.

Each student was introduced by their school’s principal or assistant principal who shared a little about them with the crowd.

Here is a quick overview of those students:

Adrian Cutshaw, eighth grade, Grier Middle School

“Adrian has been in chorus all three years and has been on honor roll every grading period. While in chorus he qualified for all county his seventh and eighth grade years,” Vice Principal Laquesha Wilkins said at the meeting.

Cutshaw is currently the student body president at Grier, and uses his role to support his fellow students.

“He does an excellent job collaborating with the administration, bringing forth ideas students present to him, and being a true advocate for the entire student body,” Wilkins said.

Cutshaw will attend Ashbrook High School next year.

Camryn Massey, senior, Ashbrook High School

According to Ashbrook’s new Assistant Principal Alecia Roberts, Massey was chosen for the award after years of exemplary work.

Massey is a member of the honor society, was chosen for the 2021 presidential award, and serves as the Ashbrook senior class president.

“She is a three time outdoor national champion for the women’s discus, indoor national champion for women’s shot put, five time state champion for indoor/outdoor track and field and volleyball. Just last week Camryn set the North Carolina High School athletic association all classification state record in women’s discus.”

After graduation, Massey will have the opportunity to participate in the Olympic trials before she starts classes at Auburn University on a full scholarship for track and field.

Mauro Missael Maya-Castro, senior, Highland School of Technology

“Mauro is a manufacturing and engineering student at the Highland School of Technology, through which he has learned how to work with electrical systems, quality assurance, hydraulic systems, and more, according to Principal Susan Redmond.

Maya-Castro has been part of the school’s technology student association for two years, and attended the Dream Center Academy for seven years where he has had several opportunities to serve the community.

Maya-Castro enjoys spending time with his dad working on the house, playing video games with his brother-in-law, and playing basketball at his church, which he says has helped him break out of his shell and make new friends, Redmond said.

After graduation Maya-Castro will attend North Carolina State University to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.

Ariyah Graham, senior, Hunter Huss High School

According to Hunter Huss Principal Bryan Denton, Graham is the senior class president and an athlete at the school, and beyond her extensive athletic endeavors, Graham spends much of her time getting involved in the community.

“She volunteers as a coach with the Gastonia Eagles track and field group as well as the Bit of Hope Ranch. She also is a competitive horseback rider who competes in the rodeo circuit. She does it all,” Denton said.

After graduation, Graham will attend Fort Valley State University in Georgia where she will study to become an equine therapist.

Jakayla Brice, eighth grade, Southwest Middle School

Principal Melissa Knick introduced Jakayla Brice, who she said entered middle school with the goal of making a lasting impression on her teachers and her peers.

“She has surely accomplished this goal. We all know Jakayla, but not just because of her academic accomplishments. We know her because she is kind, considerate and a conscientious student. Her daily interactions with students and staff demonstrate that she cares a great deal about Southwest Middle School and the people within our school.”

Jakayla will attend Hunter Huss High School next year, and hopes to attend Appalachian State University to become a physical therapist once she graduates high school.

Samuel Long, senior, Webb Street School

“Samuel loves English, Science, Math, however, his favorite thing is assisting his history teacher in making educational videos focusing on historical events. In each of these classes, Samuel is a role model for all of his peers,” said Webb Street Principal Chris Mills.

In addition to his academic contributions at the school, Long also plays basketball and football for the school, Mills said.

“After graduation, Samuel will return to Webb Street Transition Academy to finish out his academic career where he is looking most forward to our web waggers to make dog biscuits and the greenhouse so he can grow and sell amazing plants,” he added.

Tytianna Lipscomb, eighth grade, York Chester Middle School

“At York Chester, Tytianna is one of the kindest students you will meet,” said York Chester counselor Tammy Hubbard.

Lipscomb is a member of York Chester’s volleyball team and band, in which she plays the bass clarinet and has performed at many community events.

“She wants everyone to know that her family is the thing she values most in life. She loves them all very much and wants to personally thank them for their influence in her life,” Hubbard said.

Lipscomb will attend Highland School of Technology next year, and hopes to go on to North Carolina A&T State University to pursue mechanical engineering after graduation.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Seven outstanding Gastonia students recognized at recent meeting