Seven-year-old girl choked and thrown off bridge by man survives by swimming ashore

The child managed to swim to the shore of Lake Quinsigamond: WCVB

A seven-year-old girl is recovering after being choked and thrown off a bridge into a lake in Massachusetts, police have said.

The girl was at a family party at her grandparent’s house in Worcester when she was taken at around 2.30am on Sunday without permission from her parents.

She was then put into a car, choked and thrown off a bridge into the 85ft-deep Lake Quinsigamond, but the child survived the drop and was able to swim to shore.

The girl was found by the lake in the town of Shrewsbury with visible but not life-threatening injuries.

A 35-year-old man, Joshua Hubert, reportedly a friend of the family, has been arrested and charged with kidnapping. He denies the allegations.

He was arraigned Monday in Worcester District Court and ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

Worcester county district attorney Joseph Early told WCVB: “Fortunately, a greater tragedy was averted.

“The young victim had the strength to make it to shore and get help. I want to thank the resident who answered the door and helped the girl."