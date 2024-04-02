Seven officer involved shootings in Southwest Louisiana so far in 2024

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Southwest Louisiana has seen several officer involved shootings since the start of the year. To date, a total of seven have been reported with most recent officer involved shooting happened Sunday near Heymann Park.

In the last three months, six shootings have involved officers and one involved an enforcement agent with the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries. Louisiana State Police is heading the investigation for all of them.

In Evangeline Parish, the only officer involved shooting happened on Feb. 12 in Ville Platte when a LDWF agent was surveilling the home of Johnny Clark. Clark was wanted on a felony arrest warrant by LDWF.

In Calcasieu Parish, two officer involved shootings happened on Jan. 17 in Lake Charles when deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a potential robbery which ended up in a pursuit. The second shooting happened on March 7 near Iowa when the suspect drove off with the deputy in the vehicle.

Lafayette Parish saw a total of four officer involved shootings. The first happened Feb. 4 when officers responded to a shooting on Evangeline Thruway. Officers witnessed the suspect firing a gun before engaging him. The second happened March 5 in Scott, when Scott police officers attempted to tase Michael Brumley who was armed with a knife, and failed to do so.

The third happened March 19 when Lafayette police officers responded to a domestic incident where the suspect fled officers, hitting a police unit, and pinned a K-9 officer between vehicles before driving toward other officers. The fourth and most recent happened Sunday night near Heymann Park when officers responded to a disturbance where weapons were present.

LSP is the lead agency investigating all seven officer-involved shootings.

