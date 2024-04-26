Seven charged in fatal shooting, robbery at Oklahoma medical marijuana grow

Marijuana plants are shown from a grow in Vinita that was raided in April because it was allegedly operating illegally.

The heist crew descended on the medical marijuana grow near Castle around sunrise Jan. 7.

The bandits were dressed in all black, with masks on their faces and gloves on their hands. They forced their way through the front door of a residence and ordered those inside to get on the ground.

One occupant, Harry Dam, was shot, twice, and dragged still alive to the living room, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported

The other two were ordered to crawl to the same room on their hands and knees. The crew then zip-tied the victims' hands behind their back, took 138 pounds of processed marijuana and left.

Dam, 53, died before help arrived.

OSBI agents have been looking for months into the deadly robbery at the Yao Qian Shu pot farm 70 miles east of Oklahoma City. They concluded the same man, Yi Mun Lee, was behind it and another robbery by a different crew in Stephens County Jan. 27. Murder charges against Lee and six others were filed Wednesday.

The robberies are the latest examples of the violence surrounding Oklahoma's medical marijuana industry. The worst example is the 2022 mass shooting at a pot farm 15 miles west of Hennessey. A former worker, Wu Chen, was sentenced in February to life in prison without the possibility of parole for four murders.

How a rental of a yellow van led to murder charges

Investigators suspected the robberies were related because the crew that hit the grow in Stephens County also wore all black.

The break that led to this week's murder charges came because that crew made a mistake. They had rented a yellow Penske van.

Neighbors of the grow remembered seeing the van and thinking it was strange, according to court affidavits. A Stephens County sheriff's investigator contacted Penske. He found out the van had been rented in Waco, Texas, and had a GPS tracker. Penske provided records on its locations.

Those GPS records showed the van had been driven from Waco on Jan. 25 to a strip club in Oklahoma City and then to an Airbnb in Norman. It was driven early Jan. 27 to the grow in Stephens County and then back to Waco.

The OSBI contacted the owner of the home in Norman and found out Lee rented the Airbnb from Jan. 25 to Jan. 28. The OSBI then used cellphone tracking records to place Lee around both grows at the time of the robberies, according to the affidavits.

Agents used interviews, surveillance video recordings, Cash App data, court filings and more cellphone records to identify the other murder suspects, according to the affidavits.

Lee, 50, is charged in Okfuskee County District Court with first-degree murder, conspiracy and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Also charged are Dillon Alexander Brown, 24, Isavier Dawkins, 18, Holland Mason, 38, Kayla Green, 23, Demarcus Tyre Williams, 31, and Jianhua Wu, 46.

Lee also faces a robbery charge over the Stephens County heist. He was arrested March 7 at an airport in Dallas. Five others are charged in that heist.

His attorney in that case declined comment Friday. No attorneys are listed on online records for the other murder defendants.

This is a developing story.

