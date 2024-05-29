Seven candidates selected to become the next superintendent of Addison Community Schools

ADDISON — Seven candidates have been selected to become the next superintendent of Addison Community Schools.

Addison Community Schools, at its monthly board of education meeting Monday, May 20, chose seven candidates to interview for the superintendent position, which is being vacated June 30 by Dan Bauer.

Bauer was hired in September, but is stepping down due to a recent death in his family. He previously said his plans are to spend as much time with his family in northern Michigan after his son-in-law's unexpected death.

Addison Community Schools Superintendent Dan Bauer presents his 90-day report to the Board of Education and expresses concerns about the current school environment during the board's Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, meeting.

If he needs to stay beyond June 30 to serve as a form of consultant to the new superintendent, he will do that, according to Addison Board of Education President Andrea Woodring.

First-round interviews will take place beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, and Thursday, May 30, in the secondary media center of Addison Jr./Sr. High School.

The candidates, presented in alphabetical order, are:

Lisa Falasco, Michigan Center principal from 2001 to 2023.

Kathryn Morem, senior priority school improvement specialist at Solution Tree Inc. in Bloomington, Indiana.

Andrew Rousselo, South Lake High School principal in St. Clair Shores.

Scott Salow, superintendent of Summerfield Schools in Petersburg. Salow previously applied for the Addison role last fall but withdrew before interviews took place.

Lindsey Segrist, Honey Creek Community School principal.

Levi Jeff Terpenning, former superintendent of Capac Community Schools in Capac.

David Wineburner, current campus administrative officer, University of Wisconsin, Green Bay.

The interview schedule will be added to the district website, addisonschools.org.

Addison’s superintendent search is being coordinated by the Michigan Leadership Institute (MLI) with consulting services provided by Randy Liepa, an educational consultant, who assisted with the coordination of Onsted Community Schools’ superintendent search that wrapped up this month. The Addison district previously used consultants through the Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB) for its last three searches.

If everything goes according to plan, the school district, which averages 70-80 graduates each year and totaled an enrollment of 717 students in the 2022-23 school year, will have a full-time superintendent in place by July 1, ready to go heading into the 2024-25 academic year.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Addison school board selects superintendent candidates