Seven area nonprofits to receive state capital improvements grants

Apr. 10—A proposed $16 million new childcare center in Groton received its second state grant in the past month as part of a $35.5 million funding package announced Wednesday by Gov. Ned Lamont that will help fund capital projects for dozens of nonprofit organizations across the state.

The Thames Valley Council for Community Action will receive $792,681 to help support new construction of the agency's planned major expansion of its Groton childcare center at 35-38 Central Ave. The funding was awarded through the state Nonprofit Grant Program.

TVCCA received local planning and zoning approval for the proposed project last August. It calls for demolishing two of three existing buildings and building a new center to serve up to 150 children, nearly double the current capacity.

The TVCCA childcare center has received $3 million in federal grant funding for the project, and in March received a $2 million state grant through the state Community Investment Fund.

TVCCA's grant was the largest grant award for a single project in the region in the grants announced by Lamont on Wednesday.

Safe Futures, based in New London, will receive three grants for separate projects: $168,190 for heating and ventilation improvements at Phoenix House Transitional Housing, $44,600 for window replacement at Phoenix House and $167,769 for upgrades to its emergency domestic violence shelter.

United Way of Southeastern Connecticut also will receive three separate grants: $99,065 for a trash compactor, $117,688 to purchase and install a walk-in freezer and $397,711 to purchase vehicles.

Also receiving capital improvements grants are:

—Child and Family Agency of Southeastern Connecticut, New London: $295,000, facility improvements.

—Madonna Place, Norwich: $53,488, vehicle purchase.

—Reliance Health, Norwich: $255,000, parking lot repairs.

—Old Lyme — Lymes Youth Service Bureau: $400,256, renovation project.

The Nonprofit Grant Program was established in 2013 and has provided more than $130 million to the state's nonprofit organizations, supporting about 750 projects, a news release announcing the grants stated. Wednesday's grants help fund 94 projects.

"Connecticut's nonprofit providers support residents in every town and are a vital part of our social services safety net," Lamont said in the news release announcing the grants. "Providing funding to make strategic investments helps these organizations deliver the services some of our most vulnerable residents depend upon."

