Settlement reached in lawsuit alleging Crow Tow's practices led to woman's injury

A 50-year-old woman severely injured in a November 2022 accident at a Crow Tow impoundment lot in Des Moines has won a confidential settlement in a civil negligence case after mediation involving the business’s insurance companies.

Melissa Quiroz of Des Moines, whose car was towed from her apartment complex, was injured when an irate woman who didn’t have the cash needed to retrieve her towed car from the lot tried to drive it through a closed gate, court documents show.

The incident came after a confrontation at Crow Tow’s business office at 826 S.E. 21st St. Anjlena Achwiel ran to her car, drove it around an impound lot, through an auction lot, crashed through an internal fence and drove around a truck that an employee parked in front of the office to block her. After honking and mouthing “move” to Quiroz, Achwiel crashed through a gate that an employee had closed to stop her from fleeing, the suit said. The gate severely injured Quiroz as it swung open, court records show.

Lawsuit alleges predatory towing practices feed customer rage

The civil case, which had been scheduled to go to trial next week, raised questions about whether Crow Tow’s long-controversial business practices and a lack of training and safety protocols for its employees contributed to a dangerous situation that led to Quiroz’s life-altering injuries.

In the civil lawsuit, Quiroz’s attorney alleged Crow Tow has a “habit, routine, custom, practice and/or reputation for treating its customers in a rude and confrontational manner”; that police had warned before the accident that Crow Tow employees needed de-escalation training; and that the company failed to provide employees workplace safety training.

The lawsuit also alleged Crow Tow engaged in predatory towing practices and paid $30 bonuses to drivers on top of their base pay for nonconsensual tows, such as those of cars parked without permission in private lots. It said customers routinely become irate and threaten violence.

Crow Tow owner Randy Crow declined to comment Thursday on the court case or the settlement. He previously denied the accusations.

Dan Ketcham, Crow Tow’s Omaha, Nebraska, attorney, did not respond to an email asking if the business had changed any of its policies or practices since the lawsuit.

Jeff Goodman, a Des Moines attorney for Quiroz, said he could not comment on the settlement.

Mayor says she'll look into complaints about Crow Tow

In a May 10 Watchdog column, several Des Moines residents accused Crow Tow of predatory towing practices that lead to confrontations, which Crow denied. Watchdog found that from May 1, 2023, to May 1 this year, Des Moines police were called to Crow Tow's office and lot 111 times.

Crow Tow impounds cars for the Des Moines Police Department. Some Des Moines City Council members said they think the city may need an ordinance or position on towing practices as complaints against Crow Tow continue and parking becomes more of an issue in the growing metro.

Des Moines Mayor Connie Boesen has said she's going to explore complaints more in the weeks ahead.

In the Iowa Legislature, state Rep. Heather Matson, an Ankeny Democrat, has said she plans to reintroduce a consumer-protection bill next year related to towing that is similar to those emerging in other states. The measure, which had bipartisan sponsors this year, would prohibit frequent sweeping of private lots, among other provisions.

Matson told Watchdog she has learned that Iowa has a lot of good towing companies but also some of the least protection in the country for consumers whose vehicles are towed.

New allegation arise about Crow Tow

After the May 10 column, Watchdog received about two dozen complaints about Crow Tow in emails and phone calls, and no positive remarks about the company.

Many whose vehicles had been towed complained the company’s fees were exorbitant and said its demand for cash on the spot to recover a vehicle or to drop a vehicle from a tow truck was unreasonable. Some complained vehicles were sold at auction without notification to the owner or lien holder, or sold at low prices to company employees. Others said they were forced to sign documents saying they were receiving their vehicles in the same condition they were in before towing, though they hadn't been allowed to see their vehicles first.

The Iowa Attorney General's Office, the Polk County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Department of Transportation also received complaints, though towing regulations typically are decided on the city or county level. Some of those complaints involved confrontations that had turned violent.

Jessica McNiel, 45, filed a complaint with the attorney general saying she and her partner both were injured in a 2022 confrontation with two Crow Tow drivers at 2617 Ingersoll Ave. that was partially captured on video.

McNiel said in the compalint the altercation with the drivers ensued after she and her partner parked in a lot adjoining the Dollar General and Office Max stores there. She said two Crow Tow drivers came speeding into the lot when they weren't in the vehicle. It was nighttime, she said, and they didn’t see Crow Tow’s signage. A verbal altercation ensued as, she said, and her partner complained the drivers' behavior was out of control.

She alleged one of the Crow Tow drivers turned off his body cam, fought with her and her partner and sprayed them with pepper spray. She said her partner pulled out a pocket knife briefly to warn the drivers to stay back as she called 911. After she mad her call, she said, one of the drivers hit her partner so hard that suffered a fractured eye socket. Her partner also later required stiches to his forehead and surgery for the eye injury, and she suffered a concussion, according to the complaint.

Court records show tow truck driver David Carl Adams was charged with felony willful injury in the case, but the count was dismissed last year. Adams could not be reached for comment.

Lynn Hicks, chief of staff for the Polk County Attorney's Office, said he has referred complaints to the city of Des Moines and Iowa Attorney General’s Office, which enforces the state’s consumer protection laws.

"We are aware of many complaints and concerns about Crow Tow, and some of those complaints led the Polk County Board of Supervisors to end its contract with the company," he wrote one complainant who also wrote to Watchdog. "Our office would be happy to work with Rep. Matson or others on strengthening Iowa’s laws regarding towing companies."

Officials at Iowa Attorney General's Office did not respond to questions from Watchdog about whether they have taken any action in about 10 complaints received about Crow Tow since 2022.

