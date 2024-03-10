Settlement reached in case of Cocoa mom killed in 2021 DUI crash

Nearly three years after a 37-year-old mother of six was struck and killed by a motorist on a darkened Cocoa road, her family has reached an undisclosed settlement with the insurance company involved.

The terms of the settlement were confidential, court records show. B,ut the final sum to be given to Passion Lucas’ children was expected to be more than the $10,000 policy carried by Suzanna Norris, the woman arrested, charged and convicted in the case, court records show.

Makita Lucas, in blue, stands with the children of her sister, Passion Lucas, after a court hearing on March 16, 2022.

Money from the settlement will be immediately disbursed to Lucas' 18-year-old daughter, with the remaining funds held in guardianship accounts, according to the settlement approved by Brevard County Circuit Judge Curt Jacobus.

"The money doesn't make it any better," Makita Lucas, Passion Lucas' younger sister, told FLORIDA TODAY.

"But I feel like we need more, not money, but justice. There were too many people in this case who played their positions and challenged us every step of the way to keep things from happening."

Passion Lucas, with five of her six children.

Passion Lucas was walking along Industry Road in Cocoa after returning from a nearby hospital on June 20, 2021, when she was struck by a car driven by Norris.

Test results later showed that Norris — who had been visiting several bars in Cocoa Village — had a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit, police said. Norris, who was not immediately arrested but reached out to high-profile attorney Alan Landman for representation, was charged with DUI manslaughter later in 2021 after mounting pressure from Makita Lucas and acknowledgement by police of several investigative miscues.

An erroneous court filing from a leading traffic homicide officer with the Cocoa Police Department said that nobody was injured in the deadly crash. Makita Lucas took the case to the state attorney's office and to court to lobby for charges to be filed in the case.

More: A year after sister's death in DUI crash, sibling says battle for justice will continue in civil court

The state attorney’s office used preliminary information from traffic reconstruction experts who said the crash was "unavoidable" for Norris and that the "pedestrian created the hazard by walking in (the vehicle's way). "

"Nobody was accountable. It's like the whole system was against us," Makita said, thanking her attorney, Jessica Travis, for taking on the case. She also thanked community advocate Connie McClary of south Melbourne.

In June 2022, Brevard County Judge Judy Atkin found Norris guilty and sentenced her to six months in jail, three months of which could be spent in a treatment program. Norris was also fined $1,000 and ordered to complete 50 hours of community service.

Norris is the founder of Hidden Acres Rescue for Thoroughbreds in Cocoa and is known in Brevard's charitable circles. Norris was later fired from the HART organization as the case wound its way through court.

Alan Landman, who represented Norris in the criminal case, said his client continues to "live with what happened."

"This was a tragic situation; obviously she understands the impact of this," he said.

"From day one she wanted to do what she could for the children. I think everybody is relieved that this is behind them."

Makita Lucas, left, sister of crash victim Passion Lucas, testifies during a sentencing hearing June 3, 2022, for Suzanna Norris. At right is Brevard County Judge Judy Atkin.

Makita Lucas is raising three of her sister's youngest children, while a godmother is raising another. Two of the oldest children are living with their grandmother.

"If Passion were here, I believe she'd say, "I know that's right, Sis,'" Makita said, chuckling at the thought.

"My sister would tell me, 'Kita, now you can rest.'"

J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. X, formerly known as Twitter: @JDGallop.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Brevard judge OK's settlement for family of mom killed in DUI crash