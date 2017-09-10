Seth Rogen is 'drunk in Orlando' as Hurricane Irma looms ahead

Hurricane Irma is coming fast, and just like many other Floridians who chose to remain in the state, Seth Rogen is preparing with a bit of liquid luck.

The actor tweeted around 10 PM Saturday night three words that said it all: "I'm drunk in Orlandoooooooo!!!!"

He then retweeted a response from his mom, Sandy Rogen, who replied, "Me too!"





Rogen also retweeted multiple safety messages from a local sheriff's office informing people of how to best protect their pets from the storm. "Props to these people for keeping people and animals safe and being pretty damn cool while doing it," he wrote.

Also trapped in Orlando is Kristen Bell, who is braving the storm with a bit of karaoke.

Hurricane Irma is expected to strike the Florida Keys by daybreak Sunday. It will then continue up the west coast of Florida. While Orlando is landlocked in the middle of the state, the vast size of the hurricane likely means it will be heavily affected.