Seth Meyers Calls Out 'Sh** Landlord' Trump Over Puerto Rico Response

Seth Meyers trashed President Donald Trump Tuesday night for his response to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.

The “Late Night” host took particular issue with a series of tweets Trump sent in response to the disaster, in which the president focused on the Puerto Rico government’s “massive debt” as millions of residents are without basic necessities like food, water and electricity.

Texas & Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

...It's old electrical grid, which was in terrible shape, was devastated. Much of the Island was destroyed, with billions of dollars.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

...owed to Wall Street and the banks which, sadly, must be dealt with. Food, water and medical are top priorities - and doing well. #FEMA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

“People don’t have clean drinking water and your first instinct is to tell them they owe money,” Meyers said. “What are you? Some kind of shitty landlord? Oh, right. You were a shitty landlord.”

The late-night host went on to remind Trump that Puerto Rico is part of America.

“You wanted to ‘Make America Great Again’ so I’ll say it again,” Meyers added. “Puerto Rico is America.”

Watch the full takedown in the video above.