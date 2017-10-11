Seth MacFarlane Joked About Harvey Weinstein’s Reputation On Live TV In 2013

Just an off-color joke or another sign that film producer Harvey Weinstein’s alleged history of sexual harassment was an open secret in Hollywood?

Although Seth MacFarlane’s 2013 gig as host of the Oscars was criticized for a slew of off-color jokes, one moment from the announcement of the nominations stands out in hindsight.

He and actress Emma Stone had just introduced the nominees for best-supporting actress when MacFarlane quipped: “Congratulations, you five ladies no longer have to pretend to be attracted to Harvey Weinstein.”

The audience ― traditionally industry insiders including media and publicists ― laughed.

After the show, Us Weekly asked MacFarlane if he ran that joke by Weinstein before he made it.

“No,” MacFarlane replied. “We just figured let’s throw everything at the wall and see who gets mad.”

