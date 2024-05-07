Seth Herman of Midland named sole finalist for Lubbock police chief

Seth Herman, currently the chief of police in Midland, will serve as Lubbock's next police chief pending city council confirmation.

On Tuesday, the City of Lubbock announced Herman was chosen as the sole finalist from among four top candidates for the position, which has been vacant since Chief Floyd Mitchell resigned in September.

Midland police Chief Seth Herman visits with citizens during a meet-and-greet reception with Lubbock's police chief finalists Thursday, April 25 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Herman was one of four final candidates for the position and was named the new LPD chief Tuesday.

“We are greatly honored to bring Chief Herman to Lubbock,” Lubbock City Manager Jarrett Atkinson said in a statement. “His experience, his knowledge of West Texas values, his intent for public and interdepartmental transparency, along with his desire to foster a culture of leadership and accountability within the department played strongly into his selection.”

Seth Herman

Herman has served as chief of the Midland Police Department since 2018. He started his law enforcement career there about 29 years ago.

The Lubbock City Council will consider confirmation of Herman's appointment during its regular meeting May 14. If confirmed, he will start his role at the Lubbock Police Department on June 3, the city said.

"I am so very honored to be the next Police Chief of the Lubbock Police Department," Herman said in the statement. "I am humbled by the opportunity to work with the outstanding members of LPD that protect and serve the citizens daily. I cannot wait to get to work and build on the department's positive momentum."

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Midland Chief Seth Herman named next Lubbock police chief