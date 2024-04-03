What should I set my thermostat at as Boise warms up? This temperature will save you money

Everyone has their own favored thermostat setting. For some, a cold home in the middle of summer is the dream. Others prefer saving energy and enduring the heat.

But there is a happy middle ground where you can save energy and live comfortably without suffering from the heat. Especially in Idaho, where temperatures can reach the 100-degree mark over 20 times during the summer, it’s crucial to find that perfect balance with your thermostat.

But what is the perfect balance?

According to Idaho Power, the perfect spring and summer temperature for your home is 68 degrees when you’re at home and active and 58 degrees when you leave the house or go to bed.

Consider installing a programmable thermostat to allow automatic adjustments for higher temperatures at night and when you are away without sacrificing comfort when you need it,” Idaho Power recommends.

If you want to maximize your cost savings, Idaho Power Marketing Specialist Alexis Freeman recommended in a news release that you replace your HVAC air filters before it gets too hot.

“Dirty filters block necessary airflow and can significantly reduce the system’s efficiency and life,” Idaho Power states. This will be helpful when temperatures are expected to be above average for much of summer, according to the Farmers’ Almanac.

Idaho Power also recommends that if your A/C unit requires significant repairs or is 15 years or older, you should purchase a new unit.

“A new higher-efficiency unit, when properly sized and installed, will cost less to operate,” according to Idaho Power.

Here are some other hints and tricks that Freeman included in the Idaho Power news release:

Check your thermostat settings and adjust your temperatures for a spring and summer schedule.

Some households may qualify for the Idaho Power Heating and Cooling Efficiency Program, which provides a smart thermostat for $50 a month.

Brush or hose off leaves and debris from the outside A/C or heat pump unit. This ensures proper airflow and makes the unit work more efficiently.

Seal air leaks around windows and doors by caulking, weatherstripping or adjusting hardware to create a better seal. Fixing air leaks is a cheap and quick way to reduce energy use.

Use the grill for outdoor cooking in the summer. Using a grill or Dutch oven on warm days helps keep heat out of the kitchen.