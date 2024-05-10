Work set to take place at former Michigan Maple Block property

The former site of the Michigan Maple Block Co. on Standish Avenue will be the site of a high-density apartment complex with approximately 200 units in six to seven buildings.

PETOSKEY — Progress is being made on a housing development project that will turn the former Michigan Maple Block property into a high-density apartment complex.

City manager Shane Horn told the Petoskey City Council on Monday that abatement at the site is set to begin this week.

“We are at the point of mobilizing for abatement and demolition, so we’re excited to see some activity happen on that site,” he said. “Abatement will be beginning this week. You can see a construction trailer on site currently. So you’re going to see a lot of activity in and around that site in the coming weeks. We’re excited to see that milestone.”

Abatement will address hazardous materials and contamination at 1420 Standish Ave., which was home to Michigan Maple Block Co. for decades. The wood products manufacturer closed in April 2020 due to hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project has received some funding from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s Brownfield Program, which is intended to “create economic opportunities by putting contaminated properties back into productive use while protecting human health and the environment.”

The project was awarded a $1 million Brownfield Redevelopment Grant and $1 million Brownfield Redevelopment Loan. According to EGLE, the property is contaminated with metals and petroleum compounds and the ground is unstable, requiring special foundations. The Brownfield funding will help pay for the removal of contaminated soil, a vapor mitigation system and the special foundations.

The former Michigan Maple Block site at 1420 Standish Ave. in Petoskey is seen on May 8, 2024.

The development is also intended to help address critical housing needs in the area.

Located about a mile from downtown Petoskey, the site had previously been suggested as a potential development site. The plan calls for several residential buildings and a total of 204 units, with half of those going at market rate and the other half falling within AMI (area median income) limitations.

