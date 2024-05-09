Work set to begin on U.S. 79 in Jacksonville May 13

May 9—Texas Department of Transportation officials announced road construction will begin Monday, May 13, on US 79, east of Jacksonville. The project includes the extension of a continuous left-turn lane on U.S. 79 and a dedicated right-turn lane at Pebble Beach Drive.

Weather permitting, crews are scheduled to begin work on the right-turn lane Monday, May 13. This phase of the project is scheduled to last into the following week. When complete, crews will return later this summer to perform a seal coat and restripe portions of US 79. The restriping will extend the existing continuous left-turn lane on US 79, heading east to CR 1408 near Joe Smith Plant Farm.

The purpose of the project, according to TxDOT, is to improve mobility and safety on US 79.