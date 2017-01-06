Sessions' record a source of different depictions of senator

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2016 file photo, Attorney General-designate Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala. is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Molly Riley)

CAMDEN, Ala. (AP) — Upperclassmen on the Wilcox County High School football team sometimes harassed the freshmen of 1964. But linebacker Jeff Sessions, a senior who was barely bigger than his younger schoolmates, didn't join in.

"One of my friends was a football manager and they were picking on him. Jeff stood up and said, 'Leave him alone,'" recalled fellow student George Alford, laughing as he remembered the 140-pound player who went on to represent Alabama in the U.S. Senate and is now President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general.

"It's not like he had any physical presence," Alford said, "but he stood up."

That's the man Sessions' backers want the nation to see on Tuesday when the 70-year-old Republican appears before his colleagues for a confirmation hearing: a polite but tenacious little guy fighting for other little guys.

Yet critics question whether Sessions, whose confirmation would mark a profound change from the Obama administration's Justice Department, can universally apply that sense of fairness to the divisive policy matters that buffet the agency each day. Opponents have already signaled concern over his hard-line views on immigration and national security, and they are likely to use statements he's made as a prosecutor and senator to cast doubt on his commitment to civil rights, an enforcement priority of the two most recent attorneys general, Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch.

Such questions of fairness first dogged Sessions three decades ago as a young U.S. attorney up for a federal judgeship. The Judiciary Committee rejected his nomination amid accusations at his 1986 confirmation hearing that he had called a black attorney "boy" — which he denied — and the NAACP and ACLU "un-American." His positions since then have repeatedly raised alarm among civil liberties advocates.

"When we look at Mr. Sessions' record as a whole, there are some gaping holes and some grave questions ... about his commitment to fair and even enforcement of the law," said Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, a legal advocacy group.

Sessions has said the 1986 proceedings and allegations of racism were hurtful. His principal accuser is dead, and longtime friends from Alabama insist it's an unfair caricature of a devoutly religious man who came of age in the segregated South.

"The man I know is an upright individual, who is honest, who is forthright," said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, who first met the senator as a fellow United Methodist Church parishioner before either held elected office.

Greg Griffin, a black Alabama judge who worked as a state attorney when Sessions was Alabama attorney general, said Sessions "always treated me with respect" and called him "one of the best bosses I ever had."

Confirmation hearings that open Tuesday will pull back the curtain on a roughly 45-year career that saw Sessions go from Republican Party foot soldier to prosecutor to politician and ultimately one of Trump's leading champions — and architect of some of his policies.

Democratic senators are promising a thorough vetting next week, with Patrick Leahy of Vermont — who voted against Sessions' confirmation 30 years ago — saying "the American people deserve to learn" about his record. But he's almost certain to get the support of his Republican peers, who hold the majority and who praise the fierce critic of President Barack Obama for his conservative credentials.

Sessions was a leading opponent of the Senate's 2013 immigration overhaul, which he called too permissive, and has advocated broad presidential powers to curtail immigration — an issue that drew him to Trump before any of his colleagues.

He connects terrorism to lax border enforcement and has questioned whether terrorism suspects captured abroad deserve the protections of the civilian criminal justice system. He opposed efforts to close the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, has supported expanded government surveillance and may endorse more aggressive scrutiny of Muslims.

Sessions has alarmed civil liberties advocates with his criticism of the Voting Rights Act, which he has said placed an unfair burden on states such as Alabama. He's raised concerns about voting fraud, which experts and current Justice Department leaders say is rare in U.S. elections. He pushed controversial cases himself as a prosecutor, including one against black civil rights activists that ended in a swift acquittal, and his emphasis on that issue could make him less inclined than the Obama administration to contest strict state voter identification laws.