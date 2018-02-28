Sessions pushes back at Trump, vows Justice Department impartiality

U.S. President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions (front) host a Public Safety Medal of Valor awards ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions pushed back against criticism from President Donald Trump on Wednesday over his decision to have the Justice Department inspector general - and not prosecutors - investigate alleged surveillance abuse.

"We have initiated the appropriate process that will ensure complaints against this department will be fully and fairly acted upon if necessary," Sessions said in a statement. He said the department "will continue to do its work in a fair and impartial manner according to the law and Constitution."

