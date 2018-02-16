Sessions orders review of federal response to violence warnings

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said on Friday he had ordered an immediate review of how the Justice Department and the FBI respond to warnings about potential violence such as the mass shooting at a Florida high school this week.

"This includes more than just an error review but also a review of how we respond," Sessions said in a statement. "This will include possible consultation with family members, mental health officials, school officials, and local law enforcement."

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Justin Mitchell; Editing by Tom Brown)