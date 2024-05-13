In Session: Two suspects indicted for attempted robbery and murder

This column is part of a weekly round-up of notable grand jury indictments and court decisions, following through on cases reported by Savannah Morning News public safety reporter Drew Favakeh. If there are cases you're curious about, email Drew at AFavakeh@Gannett.com.

Two suspects indicted for attempted robbery-turned-alleged murder

On May 8, a Chatham County grand jury indicted Jaleeyah Breeya Tyneiah Bryant and Rashod Janard Karon Hamilton for felony murder and criminal attempt to commit a felony. Hamilton was also indicted for two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On Feb. 13 of this year, Bryant and Hamilton shot and killed Anthony McBride during an attempted armed robbery, prosecutors allege in the indictment.

No hearings are scheduled yet in the case.

Man charged by with child molestation

On May 8, a Chatham County grand jury indicted Nathaniel Serrano for child molestation. On April 4, prosecutors charged in the indictment, Serrano “did commit an immoral and indecent act” to a child under 16 years old “with the intent to arouse and satisfy the sexual desires of himself.”

On the indictment, the main witness is listed as an employee with the U.S. Army Criminal Investigations (CID). Serrano is the "dependent" of a soldier assigned to Hunter Army Airfield, Fort Stewart Public Affairs Director Christopher Fletcher wrote in an email.

No hearings are scheduled yet in the case.

