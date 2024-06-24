In Session: Prosecutors drop murder charges against man who pleads guilty to armed robbery

This column is part of a weekly round-up of notable grand jury indictments and court decisions, following through on cases reported by Savannah Morning News public safety reporter Drew Favakeh. If there are cases you're curious about, email Drew at AFavakeh@Gannett.com.

Man pleads guilty to armed robbery charge, prosecutors drop murder charges

On June 10, Chatham County prosecutors and Jamonta Jones reached a guilty plea for criminal attempt to commit armed robbery. Prosecutors chose not to prosecute malice murder, two counts of felony murder and aggravated assault in the case. Jones could be sentenced to a maximum of 10 years to serve, according to a copy of the plea.

According to a Savannah Police Department (SPD) press release, SPD Homicide Unit detectives arrested two suspects in the March 29, 2022, fatal shooting of Anterro Jenks on East 57th Street. On April 20, 2022, detectives arrested Jamonta Sha Ron Jones, 23, on charges of murder and criminal attempt to commit a felony. On May 3, 2022, detectives arrested a second suspect, 20-year-old Marquis Quashaw Porter, on charges of murder and criminal attempt to commit armed robbery.

According to a motion to not prosecute filed by Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Brian DeBlasiis, Jones “agreed to cooperate with the State against his co-defendant and other culpable parties. The defendant’s role in this crime was limited to that of a driver, further the State has taken into account his possible defense of mere presence.”

On June 2, 2023, Jones sent a letter from the Chatham County Detention Center to the Chatham County Superior Court in which he confessed to the murder of Jenks.

Solomon Amusan of the Amusan Law Firm filed a motion to continue the jury trial in the case against his client, Porter. In the motion, Amusan said that he wasn’t prepared for this trial because he had recently concluded a separate murder trial.

Jury trial continued due to lack of availability of firearms and medical examiners

On June 18, Chatham County Superior Court Judge Michael Karpf granted the state’s motion for a continuance of a jury trial in the State of Georgia v. Desimond Butler, Keroney King and Jahaune Butler. Jury trial in the case was originally scheduled for the week of June 17.

On Oct. 26, 2022, a Chatham County grand jury indicted four suspects — Desimond Butler, 19; Michael Stevens, 18; Keroney King, 18; Jahaune Butler, 18 ― in the murder of Dion Farmer, 24, during the early hours of Aug. 13, 2022. The murder allegedly occurred in the parking lot of the Rice Creek subdivision’s clubhouse on Miller Park Circle.

In late May and early June, Chatham County prosecutors filed motions for continuance due to the unavailability of medical and firearms examiners. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) medical examiner informed the State that she would be unavailable on the week of June 17 due to “personal reasons.” The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) firearms examiner was unavailable due to “being assigned to an international operation.”

Jury trial is not rescheduled yet in the case.

Kasey Sanderson sentenced for vehicular homicide

On June 17, Chatham County Superior Court Judge John E. Morse sentenced Kasey Sanderson to a total of 25 years, with the first 10 years to be served in prison. A Chatham County Jury found Sanderson guilty of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, serious injury by vehicle, and driving under the influence.

Prosecutors chose not to prosecute Sanderson for multiple other charges, including reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, serious injury by vehicle, homicide by vehicle in the first degree and felony murder.

According to a Savannah Police report, during the early morning hours of July 5, 2022, Sanderson, 28, drove away from an SPD officer after he ran a red light at the intersection of Abercorn Street and DeRenne Avenue. Sanderson crashed into another car. His passenger, Angela Sanderson, 28, died on impact from her injuries. His truck caught fire. Savannah Fire crews were able to rescue him.

