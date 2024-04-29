In session: Murder suspect files motion to the State Court of Appeals

This column is part of a weekly round-up of notable grand jury indictments and court decisions, following through on cases reported by Savannah Morning News public safety reporter Drew Favakeh. If there are cases you're curious about, email Drew at AFavakeh@Gannett.com.

Defense attorney files appeal to withdraw guilty plea

On March 27, defense attorney Larry Chisolm filed an appeal in state court on behalf of his client Cordell Richardson, who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and other charges related to the 2018 shooting death of Eric Cooley in the Twickenham neighborhood and another incident in Yamacraw Village. Chisolm also challenged a Chatham County Superior Court judge's order denying Richardson's motion to withdraw his guilty plea.

On Feb. 27, 2019, a Chatham County grand jury indicted Richardson, along with Osha Dunham and Cordell's cousin, Donnell Richardson, with aggravated assault for a 2018 incident in Yamacraw Village. The grand jury also indicted Cordell Richardson for the July 23, 2018, shooting death of Eric Cooley on Forest Avenue.

Richardson pled guilty on April 28, 2023, to voluntary manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Prosecutors chose not to pursue 10 counts of violation of street gang terrorism act and two counts of felony murder, one count of fleeing or attempt to elude a police officer, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of aggravated assault.

Richardson was sentenced to 40 years, including the first 22 years to serve and the final 18 to be served on probation.

Chisholm filed the motion to withdraw the guilty plea on Nov. 1, 2023. Chisholm claimed Richardson was "hearing voices in the courtroom" and that his family, who was present during the plea hearing, expressed concerns about his mental health and his ability to make a rational decision.

Competency to stand trial is determined by multiple factors, including whether the defendant is capable of understanding the nature and object of the proceedings, whether the defendant comprehends his or her own condition in reference to such proceedings, and whether the defendant is capable of rendering to counsel assistance in providing a proper defense.

On Feb. 27 of this year, Chatham County Superior Court Judge Benjamin Karpf denied Cordell Richardson's motion to withdraw his guilty plea, ruling that Richardson “understood the proceedings” and was able to “communicate effectively” with his defense attorney and the court.

Eric Bernard Hills files motion for new trial

On April 15, a defense attorney for Eric Bernard Hills filed a motion for a new trial, arguing that the verdict was contrary to the law and evidence presented at trial.

According to a Savannah Police Department (SPD) press release, officers responded to the 1600 block of Coventry Avenue around 8 a.m., on Nov. 11, 2020, and discovered 31-year-old Branden Lewis suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He later succumbed to those injuries. Detectives identified 17-year-old Hills as a suspect and charged him with murder.

On March 14, a Chatham County jury found Hills guilty of all four counts of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, as previously reported by the Savannah Morning News.

During trial, Hills’ defense attorney David Burns argued that Hills shot Lewis in self-defense and that the events that led up to Lewis’ death were the “direct results” of Lewis’ wife’s actions. Burns filed the April 15 motion for the new trial.

Chatham County Assistant District Attorney Christian Stolfe, meanwhile, argued that Hills started the fight, ambushing Lewis before shooting him multiple times in the back.

At a sentencing hearing held on April 10 of this year, Hills was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for malice murder and five years probation for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

A motion hearing is scheduled for July 2.

Assistant District Attorneys choose not to prosecute Ronniell Millien for murder

On April 15, Ronniell Millien was sentenced to 10 years to serve for concealing the death of Ian Ferris, a 29-year-old man from North Myrtle Beach who was found dead on Dec. 11, 2020, on the 600 block of West 34th Lane. Millien was arrested 11 days after the incident, according to news reports.

Millien also was sentenced to five years to serve for theft by receiving, which can be served concurrently with the longer sentence.

The same day as the sentencing, Chatham County Assistant District Attorney Brian DeBlasiis filed a motion stating why they were choosing not to prosecute the malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault charges. Millien was indicted for those charges by a Chatham County Grand Jury on Oct. 19, 2022. An accusation, with the charges he was ultimately sentenced for, was filed by prosecutors on Feb. 27 of this year.

“In accordance with the plea agreement, the State seeks to Nolle Prosequi this case,” DeBlasiis wrote. “This action shall in no way impact the Constitutional and Statutory double jeopardy which [I] have attached pursuant to the plea. The State shall not seek to prosecute Millien for any other or further offense(s) in connection with the death of Ian Ferris beyond those which he already has pled guilty to in said accusation SPCR24-00621J5.”

