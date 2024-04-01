In Session: Leilani Simon appears in court, motion hearing scheduled for April 16

This column is part of a weekly round-up of notable grand jury indictments and court decisions, following through on cases reported by Savannah Morning News public safety reporter Drew Favakeh. If there are cases you're curious about, email Drew at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

Hearing held for Leilani Simon

On March 26, Leilani Simon, the mother charged with malice murder in the death of her son, 20-month-old Quinton Simon, appeared in Chatham County Superior Court.

According to media reports, Chatham County Superior Court Judge Tammy Stokes said at the hearing that she hopes that the case is tried before the end of the year, but the construction of the new courthouse may delay future hearings.

Forensic toxicology of materials recovered by law enforcement, including a pillow case, still needs to be tested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), according to the same media report.

According to court documents, former Chatham County prosecutor Tim Dean will continue in the case as the lead prosecutor. In November 2023, Dean left the Chatham County DA’s office to work as a prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Georgia.

A motion hearing is scheduled for April 16.

Defense attorney for witness requests reasonable bond

On March 14, the defense attorney for a witness in the Ahmad Moore murder trial requested the Chatham County Superior Court set a “reasonable bond” for her client.

Moore was charged with the January 2021 shooting death of Darian Clark Jr., who was 19 at the time. According to previous reporting by the Savannah Morning News, Savannah Police, in collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force (SERFTF) and the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Moore in Guyton in February that same year.

The witness, Harvey Fennell, “was present when Ahmad Moore used a firearm to shoot Darian Clark, Jr.,” according to a court filing by the Chatham DA’s office, which issued a subpoena for Fennell, who "failed or refused" to contact the state regarding the subpoena to appear in court Feb. 26.

The attorney for Fennell, Skye Musson, a former assistant district attorney, argued in the latest court filing that Fennell poses no risk to flee from the jurisdiction of the court, no risk to harm anyone in the community, and poses no risk to commit a felony prior to the trial.

Jury trial is scheduled for June 24.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and courts reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@Gannett.com.

