In Session: Chatham County prosecutors drop case investigated by former SPD detective Ashley Wood

This column is part of a weekly round-up of notable grand jury indictments and court decisions, following through on cases reported by Savannah Morning News public safety reporter Drew Favakeh. If there are cases you're curious about, email Drew atAFavakeh@Gannett.com.

Prosecutors drop drug case because of questions raised during investigation

On May 14, Chatham County Assistant District Attorneys (ADAs) chose not to prosecute Tazjuan Kalib Clark-Arrington for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of drug-related objects. A Chatham County grand jury indicted Clark-Arrington on the charges in 2021 tied to an offense that allegedly occurred in 2020.

The Chatham DA’s Office chose not to prosecute the case due to “prosecutorial discretion,” according to a motion to nolle prosequi filed by Chatham ADA Richard Harrison.

Clark-Arrington’s case was part of the list of current and pending court cases that came under increased scrutiny due to the involvement of Ashley Wood, a former Savannah Police Department (SPD) detective who was fired in late July 2023 for falsifying information in multiple search warrant applications tied to the 2021 murder of Charles Vinson. After a series of Civil Service Board Hearings where Wood contested her termination, the City of Savannah reinstated Wood as a Code Compliance officer.

On Jan. 2, a defense attorney for Clark-Arrington filed a motion to suppress statements made by Clark-Arrington on Jan. 24, 2020, to Wood in connection with a murder investigation.

In mid-December 2023, Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones confirmed to the Savannah Morning News that she was considering prosecuting Wood. The decision to not prosecute the case came a little more than one week before a Chatham County grand jury indicted Wood for four counts of perjury and four counts of violation of oath by a public officer.

More: Attorney files motion to suppress statements made to former Savannah detective Ashley Wood

More: Chatham County District Attorney's office reviewing cases by former SPD detective

More: Chatham County District Attorney considers prosecuting former SPD detective who falsified search warrants

More: Chatham County grand jury indicts two former Savannah officers for perjury, violation of oath

Operation Nightfall suspects indicted in federal case

On May 14, a federal grand jury indicted four defendants for attempted enticement and inducement of a minor to engage in sexual activity for an incident that occurred on April 14 of this year.

According to a press release sent by Barry L. Paschal, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Georgia, those indicted include:

Bobby Edwards Crews-Couch, 41, of Pooler;

Lancaster Graham, 38, of Garden City;

Clifton Newman, 34, of Savannah;

Henry London Taylor, 69, of Savannah.

“As exemplified in Operation Nightfall, the dangers of the internet require the collaboration of multiple law enforcement agencies in identifying adults who are using online platforms to target children,” U.S. Attorney Jill Steinberg said in the press release. “We will continue our work protecting our most vulnerable citizens.”

More: In Session: Chatham County grand jury indicts three men for attempt to commit child molestation

More: Savannah Police arrests four people in connection with an alleged sex trafficking ring

According to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) press release, the suspects were arrested following a proactive online undercover child exploitation investigation called “Operation Nightfall” and conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies, including the SPD, the GBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

The federal indictment came one day after a Chatham County grand jury indicted three defendants for computer pornography and criminal attempt to commit child molestation also tied to Operation Nightfall. In that indictment, Chatham County prosecutors alleged Utkarshkumar Trivedi, Anthony Bernard Simmons and Ronald Alt, of using internet messaging services to “attempt to seduce, solicit, lure, and entice” a person believed to be a child “in order to commit the offense of child molestation.” Prosecutors allege that Trivedi, Simmons and Alt drove to the Enmarket gas station on 4318 Ogeechee Road to engage in sexual acts with a child.

Crews-Couch has been granted a $10,000 bond by Magistrate Judge Christopher L. Ray, according to a court filing. No hearings are scheduled yet in the other cases. The defendants are to forfeit their cell phones that were allegedly used to commit the crime.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and courts reporter for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@Gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: chatham county georgia court updates for week of June 1 2024