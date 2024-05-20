In Session: Chatham County grand jury indicts three men for attempt to commit child molestation

This column is part of a weekly round-up of notable grand jury indictments and court decisions, following through on cases reported by Savannah Morning News public safety reporter Drew Favakeh. If there are cases you're curious about, email Drew at AFavakeh@Gannett.com.

Three defendants indicted for attempt to commit sexual crimes

On May 15, a Chatham County grand jury indicted three defendants for computer pornography and criminal attempt to commit child molestation.

Prosecutors accuse Utkarshkumar Trivedi, Anthony Bernard Simmons and Ronald Alt, of using internet messaging services to “attempt to seduce, solicit, lure, and entice” a person believed to be a child “in order to commit the offense of child molestation.” Prosecutors allege that Trivedi, Simmons and Alt drove to the Enmarket gas station on 4318 Ogeechee Road to engage in sexual acts with a child.

The Chatham County grand jury indicted Trivedi for computer pornography, three counts of criminal attempt to commit child molestation and criminal attempt to commit aggravated child molestation.

The Chatham County grand jury indicted Simmons for computer pornography, criminal attempt to commit child molestation and criminal attempt to commit enticing a child for indecent purposes.

The Chatham County grand jury indicted Alt for computer pornography and criminal attempt to commit child molestation.

According to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) press release, Trivedi, Simmons and Alt were arrested following a proactive online undercover child exploitation investigation called “Operation Nightfall” and conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the GBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Four other suspects charged in Operation Nightfall have not had their cases indicted yet, but all four have been denied bond, according to a review of Chatham County Recorder’s Court records.

Arthur Newton convicted of murder

On May 16, a Chatham County jury found Arthur Newton guilty of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of aggravated assault, influencing a witness, six counts of violation of street gang terrorism act, armed robbery and two counts of possession of firearm during the commission of a felony.

Newton was sentenced to life without parole plus 25 years. The state chose not to prosecute Newton for aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“The defendant is facing the possibility of being sentenced to multiple life sentences,” Chatham County Assistant District Attorney Lyle Burnham wrote in a motion. “The State feels that its resources could be used more effectively prosecuting other cases.”

A Chatham County grand jury indicted Newton on June 7, 2017. According to previous Savannah Morning News reporting, Chatham County prosecutors argued that Newton directed the September 2016 killing of Dominique Powell in Tatemville. In December 2016, former Chatham County District Attorney Meg Heap announced that the State would seek death penalty charges against Newton and three co-defendants, who prosecutors argued were all part of the nationally affiliated Bloods gang, according to SMN reporting. In May 2021, according to media reports, current Chatham County DA Shalena Cook Jones withdrew the death penalty notice.

Prosecutors chose not to prosecute two of the co-defendants, Timothy Coleman Jr. and Tyriek Walker, on the original set of charges, but they were later indicted again, this time on fewer charges, for the same incident.

On Dec. 19, 2022, a Chatham County grand jury indicted Coleman for malice murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and violation of the street gang terrorism act. On Dec. 28, 2022, a Chatham County grand jury indicted Walker for conspiracy to commit felony murder, influencing a witness and violation of the street gang terrorism act. Also on Dec. 28, 2022, a Chatham County grand jury indicted a third co-defendant, Artez Strain, for voluntary manslaughter and violation of the street gang terrorism act.

A negotiated guilty plea was reached for all the new charges in Coleman and Walker’s cases, though it’s not clear what the plea deals involve. Both of Strain’s cases remain pending, according to Chatham County Superior Court records.

Chatham County Superior Court Judge John Morse Jr. sentenced Coleman and Walker to additional days in jail for refusing to answer a list of questions that they were directed to answer by Morse, according to an order of contempt. Coleman did not answer 19 questions and was sentenced to an additional 380 days in jail. Walker did not answer 21 questions and was sentenced to an additional 420 days in jail. According to the order, “...the Court made findings and conclusions that the defendant did not have the right to self-incrimination,” after both co-defendants pled guilty to charges in the case.

“The defendant refusing to answer questions after direction from the Court to do so was done [in] the Court's presence and impeded the orderly administration of justice," Morse's order reads. "As result, the Court finds the defendant in willful contempt of court.”

