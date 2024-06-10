In Session: Chatham County grand jury indicts man for March 24 shooting death of Stephanie Neal

This column is part of a weekly round-up of notable grand jury indictments and court decisions, following through on cases reported by Savannah Morning News public safety reporter Drew Favakeh. If there are cases you're curious about, email Drew at AFavakeh@Gannett.com.

Man indicted for murder of Stephanie Neal

On June 5, a Chatham County grand jury indicted Lucius Young for malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The indictment alleges that, on March 24, Young shot and killed Stephanie Neal. According to an SPD press release, the fatal shooting took place at 2:35 a.m. on the 700 block of Wheaton Street.

Young was previously indicted on March 1, 2007, for possession of controlled substances, according to the indictment.

A bond hearing for Young is scheduled for July 9.

Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Alphonso Dickerson

On June 4, Xavier Peeples was sentenced to life without parole plus five years to serve, according to a sentencing hearing attended by the Savannah Morning News.

On April 15, a Chatham County jury reached a verdict in the State of Georgia vs. Xavier Peeples, finding him guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to previous reporting by SMN. Peeples was a Savannah High Student who allegedly shot and killed Alphonso Dickerson on Sept. 24, 2021.

“I will say, once again, that the gun violence that plagues this community has got to stop,” Karpf said. “We’ve got people solving problems with guns in a way that ruins lives constantly, and it seems to continue unabated.”

“The only issue with this case is I’m not sure what problem was trying to be solved with a gun,” said Karpf. “A lot of times you can discern what was going on, that doesn’t excuse something, but explains it, helps you understand it, helps you wrap your mind around it. From the beginning, I have never been able to figure out what is going on here. But it is apparent to me that this was premeditated and intended from the get-go.”

On June 5, Peeples’ defense attorney, Public Defender Bob Attridge, filed a motion for a new trial.

Defense attorney files motion to suppress former police detective's search warrant

On June 3, a defense attorney for Diamond Hamilton filed an amended motion to suppress a search warrant that was partly executed by former Savannah Police Department (SPD) detective Darryl Repress.

As previously reported by SMN, an SPD internal affairs investigation found that Repress had a relationship with a convicted felon, whom he also was using as a confidential informant.

On July 26, 2023, a Chatham County grand jury indicted Hamilton for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon during a crime, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. The grand jury also indicted a co-defendant, Adrienne Jackson, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon during a crime, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and failure to stop at a stop sign.

The indictment alleges that on April 28, 2023, Hamilton unlawfully possessed a 9mm semi-automatic pistol and oxycodone and cocaine. Jackson unlawfully possessed a Glock 43 and THC wax, the indictment alleges.

“Repress, working in an undercover capacity, radioed SPD officer John Wadkins, working in marked unit, that he had observed Dodge Charger run stop light at E. Victory Drive and Ott Street,” Burns wrote in the motion. “However, said intersection does not contain traffic light, but merely stop sign.”

According to the motion, “Wadkins eventually stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Victory Drive and Ogeechee Road, some 2.1 miles and 10 traffic signals from where Repress claimed to have observed traffic violation.” After smelling the odor of burnt marijuana, Wadkins ordered the driver and passenger to exit the vehicle, and found a firearm, suspected cocaine and Oxycodone, Burns alleged in the motion.

Also on June 3, Burns filed a motion for disclosure of exculpatory and impeaching information pursuant to Giglio v. United States, a 1972 case in which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the prosecution must reveal any evidence that could affect the witness' credibility during a trial.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Oct. 23 of this year.

