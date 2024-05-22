Serving as Stanislaus State’s student body president changed a Latino graduate’s career plans

Adrian Sanchez holds the highest position a student can have at Stanislaus State University and his work as student body president shifted his perspective on his future career.

“I came in here studying biology so this whole job and position of being the student body president is kind of a whole different field,” he said.

Raised in Turlock, Sanchez said he decided to go to Stanislaus State for its affordable prices compared to UC schools.

“Going to a UC would be almost double the price than the one out here,” he said. “And since I’ve grown up around Stanislaus, I kind of already had a relationship with the campus, so I was really interested in coming here.”

Sanchez was first interested in the student body position after seeing his friends get involved with advocacy and community service on campus. Before this job, he volunteered at the Basic Needs Center where he noticed minimal help given to students with children on campus.

“I advocated for more resources for the student-parents here on campus just to make sure that they were able to get those basic needs that they need for their children such as baby formula, diapers and baby wipes that they can get for free by just showing their student ID,” he said.

Prior to his role in student government, Sanchez studied biology to one day work in a lab. As he graduates, he wants to work on food and drug policy and safety at the state and federal levels. He is waiting to hear back from Stanislaus State to hopefully enter his master’s studies in public policy and administration.

“You know as a Latino, it’s kind of difficult, especially those who are undocumented,” he said. “I can understand it’s a little nerve-wracking to get to college and insert yourself into the community. Don’t be afraid to find someone to help you out,” he said.

Ojo: According to California State University data, Latino student enrollment at Stanislaus State is 57.7%.

