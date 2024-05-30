LANSING — Services for a local firefighter who died May 18 when an alleged drunken driver drove into him and other members of an extended family while they were walking in Watertown Township will be next week in Okemos.

The celebration of life for Johnathan Esch will be 1 p.m. June 8 at 2∣42 Community Church, Lansing campus, 2600 Bennett Road, according to an online obituary.

Friends may visit with family members from noon to 1 p.m. that day at the church.

Esch, 30, of Grand Haven, was a Lansing-area native who worked as a firefighter/paramedic for the Lansing Township Fire Department.

He and his brother-in-law, Daniel Harris, 42, of Grand Ledge, were killed while walking along South Wacousta Road, near Corrison Road, when a car crashed into the family group. Fourteen other people were injured.

No obituary information for Harris had been posted online as of Thursday morning.

Esch worked for Mercy Ambulance before joining the Lansing Township Fire Department about four years ago.

"John's presence enriched the lives of all who knew him," the obituary said. "His reliability, attentive listening and unwavering support endeared him to family and friends alike."

Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes is handling services for Esch. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Big Lake Humane Society, where Esch met his beloved dog, Mochi, the obituary said.

Memorial contributions and sentiments also can be sent to the Lansing Township Professional Firefighters Union Local 2258, 3301 W. Michigan Ave., Lansing, 48917, the fire department said.

The West Lansing Church of Christ in Delta Township also was collecting donations for the families on its website.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on X @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Services set for Lansing Township firefighter killed in hit-and-run crash