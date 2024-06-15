Services scheduled for entrepreneur, philanthropist William Pickard

The visitation, funeral and a special event at the Charles H. Wright Museum has been scheduled for Dr. William F. Pickard.

Pickard, an entrepreneur, philanthropist and Real Times Media and Michigan Chronicle co-owner died Wednesday, June 12 at his West Palm Beach, Florida, home. He was 83.

Dr. William Pickard is chairman and CEO of Global Automotive Alliance LLC. Photo taken on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2001.

Visitation is scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. Friday, June 28 at Swanson Funeral, 14751 W. McNichols in Detroit.

"An Evening of Special Tributes: Honoring Dr. William F. Pickard" will take place from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 28 at the Charles H. Wright Museum, 315 W. Warren in Detroit.

Funeral service is Saturday, June 29 at Hartford Memorial Baptist Church, 18700 James Couzens Freeway in Detroit. Family hour is scheduled for 10 a.m. with the funeral starting at 11 a.m.

Condolences can be sent to the Pickard family at 2801 Clark St., Detroit, Mich., 48210.

