Seriously Awesome Dad Has a Genius Solution for Getting His Son to Brush His Teeth

Every parent knows that making sure your children brush their teeth (and actually do it well) is a constant struggle, but father-of-three Henry Warren has come up with with a brilliant solution: His son has been formally put on notice by the Tooth Fairy.

Our son is dreadful at brushing his teeth. Turns out the Tooth Fairy has had enough pic.twitter.com/4WWmBvuo22 - Henry Warren (@henrywarren) September 5, 2017

"Our son is dreadful at brushing his teeth," Warren wrote on Twitter. "Turns out the Tooth Fairy has had enough."

His letter explains that the Tooth Fairy will not accept his son's teeth in the future, unless their condition significantly improves.

In the letter, the Fairy notes that trace amounts of Fanta, cereal, and chocolate were found on the tooth left for her, and also states that a review of his brushing technique is "a matter of urgency."

The note concludes: "We will accept the tooth on this occasion but we need your assurances that the condition of your next tooth will be significantly better or we will withhold payment."

Racking up over 13,000 likes and almost 5,000 retweets, this awesome dad has seriously impressed the Twitterverse. It just goes to show that sometimes the best way to parent is to give your children the cold, hard... tooth.

(h/t The Telegraph)

