Serious weekend crash on the Outer Banks closed all lanes of highway for over 2 hours

NAGS HEAD — A collision in Nags Head Saturday evening caused serious injuries and closed all lanes of U.S. 158 (South Croatan Highway) for over two hours, according to the town spokesperson.

The collision took place around 6:22 p.m. just north of Soundside Road near Jockey’s Ridge State Park and involved a 2018 Tesla and a 2018 Cadillac SUV, according to Roberta Thuman, Nags Head public information officer.

The two people in the Tesla had to be extricated, according to Thuman.

Dare County Emergency Medical Services transported four people to the Outer Banks Hospital, and one person was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

As of Tuesday afternoon, that person remains in Norfolk with serious injuries, according to Thuman.

All lanes of the highway were closed from 6:30 pm until about 8:48 pm. “due to the severity of the incident,” Thuman said.

The town’s police department and personnel from both of the town’s fire stations responded immediately, she said.

Two minor vehicle accidents also occurred in Nags Head around the same time.

A minor collision involving two vehicles took place on the highway north of Conch Street — about half a mile from the serious collision — and “another minor crash with two vehicles occurred on N.C. 12 about the same time,” Thuman said.

Further details were not available about the serious collision, which “is still an ongoing investigation,” Thuman said on Tuesday afternoon.