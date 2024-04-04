Serious single-car crash in Danvers under investigation

A driver was rushed to the hospital after crashing into a tree in Danvers on Thursday morning.

Troopers responding to the area of Route 1 North just after 10 a.m. for a report of a serious crash found a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV had slammed into a large tree, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver, a 34-year-old Peabody man, was transported to Beverly Hospital and later transported to Lahey Hospital in Burlington. His condition is unknown at this time. He was the only occupant in the car.

Investigators say the SUV went off the road about half a mile before the Route 62 exit and grazed a telephone pole before striking the tree. It is unclear if speed or the weather was a factor in the crash.

The right lane of Route 1 North was closed to facilitate the emergency response.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The scene cleared just before 11:45 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

