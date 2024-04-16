2 people hospitalized in serious condition after Norwood crash leaves them trapped in wreckage

Two people are hospitalized in serious condition after a violent rollover crash in Norwood left them trapped in the wreckage of their vehicles on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to multiple 911 calls for a crash near the intersection of Route 1 and University Avenue found the roof sheered off a white vehicle and a heavily damaged red SUV, both of which had one person trapped inside, according to the Norwood Fire Department.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene while officials worked to extricate the trapped motorists. One victim was flown to a Boston hospital, while the second victim was taken to another city hospital via ambulance.

The names of the victims haven’t been made public.

The crash also toppled electrical poles and downed wires along the roadway, prompting a response by the Norwood Light Department.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area until further notice.

The Norwood Police Department is leading an investigation into the cause of the crash.

#Breaking University Ave at Route 1 is currently shut down after a bad car crash. You can see in the first picture, the steering wheel is next to the white vehicle. Multiple people extracted. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/FvKzz3dsQG — James Cullity (@JCullityNews) April 16, 2024

Norwood Fire assisted by Westwood Fire working to extricate an occupant. pic.twitter.com/JkrY6gVWyK — Chief Brooks (@ChiefBrooksNPD) April 16, 2024

Rollover crash University by Route One. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/DEyki0eTsq — Chief Brooks (@ChiefBrooksNPD) April 16, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

