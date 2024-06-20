Serious motorcycle crash shuts down Route 20 in Charlton

CHARLTON — A male motorcycle driver sustained serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon at U.S. Route 20 in Charlton.

At about 3:50 p.m., Charlton police advised motorists to avoid Sturbridge Road in both directions between Southbridge Road and State Route 49. Charlton police Lt. Keith Cloutier said at about 5 p.m. that the portion of the highway would remain closed for about another hour.

Charlton police received a call at about 3:15 p.m. about a crash in the area of 83 Sturbridge Rd., on Route 20 in Charlton, Cloutier said.

The crash was between a motorcycle and another vehicle. The motorcyclist was transported with serious injuries, but no one else required a medical transport, Cloutier said.

An investigation is being conducted by members of the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council.

u/d from @CFD24 CEMLEC Recon is on scene investigating, motorcycle operator was transported w/ serious injuries. @MassDOT has Rt 20 closed in both directions. pic.twitter.com/rSpB8WJLVw — Charlton Fire Dept. (@CFD24) June 20, 2024

There have been several crashes involving motorcycles in Central Massachusetts since May.

On May 15, a male motorcycle driver was seriously injured on Mill Street in Worcester. A preliminary investigation found that the driver accelerated and attempted to pass a vehicle on the right before he crashed into a parked vehicle, a police spokesperson said. After hitting the parked vehicle, the motorcycle hit a moving vehicle and the driver was thrown from his bike to the ground.

On May 22, a motorcyclist was rushed to a hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle and a sport utility vehicle on State Route 9 in Spencer.

On May 27, John Huff of New York died after crashing his motorcycle on the Mass. Pike in Auburn.

