Serious motorcycle crash shuts down Route 20 in Charlton

Marco Cartolano, Worcester Telegram & Gazette
·2 min read

CHARLTON — A male motorcycle driver sustained serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon at U.S. Route 20 in Charlton.

At about 3:50 p.m., Charlton police advised motorists to avoid Sturbridge Road in both directions between Southbridge Road and State Route 49. Charlton police Lt. Keith Cloutier said at about 5 p.m. that the portion of the highway would remain closed for about another hour.

Charlton police received a call at about 3:15 p.m. about a crash in the area of 83 Sturbridge Rd., on Route 20 in Charlton, Cloutier said.

The crash was between a motorcycle and another vehicle. The motorcyclist was transported with serious injuries, but no one else required a medical transport, Cloutier said.

An investigation is being conducted by members of the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council.

There have been several crashes involving motorcycles in Central Massachusetts since May.

On May 15, a male motorcycle driver was seriously injured on Mill Street in Worcester. A preliminary investigation found that the driver accelerated and attempted to pass a vehicle on the right before he crashed into a parked vehicle, a police spokesperson said. After hitting the parked vehicle, the motorcycle hit a moving vehicle and the driver was thrown from his bike to the ground.

On May 22, a motorcyclist was rushed to a hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle and a sport utility vehicle on State Route 9 in Spencer.

On May 27, John Huff of New York died after crashing his motorcycle on the Mass. Pike in Auburn.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Serious motorcycle crash shuts down Route 20 in Charlton