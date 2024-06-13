‘Serious’ motorcycle crash leads to shutdown of I-675 North in Washington Twp.

A “serious motorcycle accident” on I-675 North, just north of Yankee Street in Washington Twp., has prompted the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to shut down all three lanes of the interstate for at least the next hour.

The sheriff’s office, in a post to social media Wednesday night, is asking drivers to seek alternative routes because of the crash, which was reported just after 9 p.m., according to a Montgomery County sheriff’s dispatch sergeant.

Deputies have asked the Ohio State Highway Patrol to help with traffic in the area.

No details about the crash have been released.

