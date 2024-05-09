Serious injuries reported in wrong-way crash on Route 15

State police are investigating a serious wrong-way crash on Route 15 in Stratford in the early morning hours Thursday that led to a trooper who was responding being involved in a separate collision.

Troopers from the Troop G barracks responded to a report of the crash just after 1:45 a.m., according to Connecticut State Police.

Both sides of Route 15 were initially shut down. The southbound lanes remained closed several hours after the crash and into the morning commute, according to the state Department of Transportation.

State police said the wrong-way crash involved serious injuries.

According to state police, a trooper who was responding to the scene was involved in a separate collision involving a passerby who stopped their vehicle in the road to help the victims of the first crash. Initial reports indicated the vehicle was stopped in a travel lane without any lights on, state police said.

The trooper involved is believed to have suffered minor injuries, according to state police.