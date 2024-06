Serious injuries reported in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Stamford

Serious injuries were reported during a crash on Interstate 95 in Stamford Wednesday morning.

State troopers received reports just before 6:20 a.m. of a multi-vehicle crash involving entrapment on I-95 North, according to Connecticut State Police.

State police said everyone involved was eventually out of their vehicle.

The highway was temporarily closed immediately following the crash and later reopened.