Serious injuries reported in motorcycle crash on Highway 501 Business in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Serious injuries are reported after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 501 Business involving a motorcycle, Conway police said Wednesday afternoon.

Both lanes of Highway 501 Business are closed between Highway 90 and Depot Road, according to police, who are asking drivers to use an alternate route.

No other information was immediately available.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go

📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Count on News13 for updates.

* * *

Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.