Serious injuries reported in fiery Hebron crash

At least one person was seriously injured after a vehicle caught on fire Sunday morning in Hebron, police said.

Firefighters and troopers from Connecticut State Police Troop K responded at 9:48 a.m. to the area of West Street and Karlswood Road where a vehicle was on fire following a collision, state police said.

At least one person suffered serious injuries and West Street was shut down while an investigation was ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.