Deputies: Semi-truck driver killed in I-94 crash near Galesburg

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a semi-truck driver was killed after a crash on I-94 near Galesburg.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday on eastbound I-94 at mile marker 85.5, near 35th Street, in Comstock Township.

Investigators said two cars were on the shoulder trying to change a flat tire when a semi-truck drifted onto the shoulder, sideswiping both cars. The semi-truck continued off the roadway, hitting several trees and jackknifed.

The semi-truck driver, a 57-year-old man from Quebec, Canada, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. His name was not released.

There were no other reports of injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

