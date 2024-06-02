Tampa roads reopen after ‘serious’ deadly crash prompts closure; police investigating

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is investigating after a “serious” deadly crash closed roads in Tampa Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred at E. Hillsborough Avenue and N. 11th Street, police said.

E. Hillsborough Avenue has since reopened after being closed in both directions from N. Nebraska Avenue to N. 15th Street.









TPD did not indicate how many victims there were. No other information was provided.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.