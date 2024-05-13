Series of earthquakes near Mexican border rattle San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Parts of Mexico and San Diego County were rattled by a series of earthquakes near the border Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

According to USGS, at least 30 earthquakes struck Delta, Baja California — south of El Centro, California and Mexicali, Mexico — between 3 a.m. and noon Sunday, with the majority of the earthquakes between 2.5 and 3.7 magnitude.

The largest of the earthquakes, a 4.9 magnitude, struck at 11:22 a.m. Sunday at a depth of 5.2 miles, USGS reports.

Series of earthquakes near Mexican border rattles San Diego County (Photo credit: United States Geological Survey)

According to USGS shake map reports, residents along the US/Mexico border and throughout San Diego and Chula Vista reported feeling some weak to light shaking.

Another larger earthquake struck the border of Mexico and Guatemala just before 6 a.m. Sunday, with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4, the Associated Press reports.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers online resources on preparing for and staying safe during and after an earthquake.

